Shockers utilize final minute comeback to defeat North Texas

Senior Mariah McCully goes up for a layup during the game against Grambling State on Dec. 11 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team erased a five point deficit in the final minute to secure a come-from-behind 67-64 victory over North Texas on the road Friday.

The Shockers trailed 62-57 with just under a minute remaining and proceeded to score 10 straight points to complete an impressive comeback over a tough North Texas team. The win was WSU’s best of the season to date – UNT entered the game No. 66 in NET – and moved them to 9-2, which ties the best 11-game start in school history.

“An awesome road win, just a gritty win,” head coach Keitha Adams said after the game on the radio broadcast. “We came through down crunchtime and a good win for us without Fefe (Seraphine Bastin).”

Junior forward Asia Strong provided a big lift for the Shockers, delivering a double-double of a game-high 17 points and 15 rebounds, while D.J. McCarty scored the go-ahead steal and layup with 24 seconds remaining. WSU won the game without its starting point guard Seraphine Bastin, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

“It shows some maturity,” Adams said. “I thought we had some composure today, they didn’t give up. I think the experience showed a little bit today but we talked about the bad taste we had in our mouth from our last road game. The only way to get rid of that South Dakota bad taste in our mouth is to get a good road win here.”

WSU finished the game going 2-of-13 on three-pointers, but did most of its damage inside, scoring 40 of its 67 points in the paint. They shot 45.6% overall compared to just 34.2 percent for North Texas.

The Mean Green entered the matchup shooting 37.9% from long range, but made only 4-of-26 attempts, largely due to the Shockers zone defense.

With the win over UNT, the Shockers also won their third road game in non-conference play. Those three wins are the most non-conference road wins during Adams’ tenure.

Up next, the Shockers return back to Charles Koch Arena for a matchup with in-state Kansas. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will also be broadcast on ESPN+.