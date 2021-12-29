Shockers wrap up non-conference season with loss to Oklahoma

Senior Mariah McCully goes for a lay-up during the game against KU at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 21.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team fell short to the University of Oklahoma as they finished their non-conference season on Wednesday. This is their second loss in a row as the Shockers lost to Kansas earlier last week.

The Shockers played a solid game as keep the game close throughout. However, the Sooners widened their advantage in the beginning of the fourth quarter and led to a strong 89-67 victory.

Starting for the Sooners was senior guard Taylor Robertson. Robertson is a McPherson, Kansas native. She was one of the Sooners top performers, scoring 19 points and four rebounds. Adding three triples to her personal record, Robertson is only 13 3-pointers away from breaking Laurie Koehn, personal record of 392 3-pointers in a season, which was an NCAA record until 2020. Koehn is from Newton, Kansas and played in the Big 12 conference at Kansas State University.

The Shockers struggled on their offensive side the majority of the night. WSU finished 34.2% (26-76) from the field, 27.3% (6-22) from the three-point line and finished 64% (9-14) from free throws.

Although the Shocker’s offense struggled, senior guard Mariah McCully acted as a strong asset to the offensive lineup. McCully led the Shockers scoring with 16 points and two rebounds. This is McCully’s sixth consecutive game scoring double figures.

Opening the second half of the game, McCully’s triple managed to snap an OU 9-2 run. Asia Strong and Trajata Colbert followed closely to McCully’s 16 points as they scored 14 and 12.

Even with offensive struggles, they won the rebounding as securing three more offensive rebounds (16-13). The Shockers also obtained more steals (14-11) than the Sooners.

WSU will begin their conference season on Jan. 5 as they face Houston inside the Charles Koch Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.