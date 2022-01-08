WSU’s game against USF postponed

Freshman Carla Bremaud dribbles around a Houston player during the game against Houston at Charles Koch Arena on Jan. 5.

Women’s basketball’s game on Sunday against South Florida has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within WSU’s program.

The Shockers were without three players – Nhug Bosch Duran, Shamaryah Duncan and Trajata Colbert – for Wednesday’s game against Houston. Sophomore D.J. McCarty missed WSU’s game against Oklahoma on Dec. 29, but made her return on Wednesday.

The American recently changed its forfeit policy so the two schools have the discretion to reschedule the game. If the two teams can’t find another date, the game will be a “no contest”.

The team’s next scheduled game is against Cincinnati on Thursday. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.