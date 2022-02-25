Women’s Basketball drops back-to-back games to USF

Senior Mariah McCully drives to the basket during the game against USF at Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 24.

Despite Wichita State’s women’s basketball team’s strong first half, a two-point third quarter haunted the Shockers against South Florida on Thursday. USF rallied to complete the double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter, winning 47-46.

The Shockers are now facing their sixth straight loss against the Bulls. The last two losses have been determined by the final buzzer.

Although the Shockers face yet another heartbreaking loss, the Shockers had two players return to the lineup.

After not playing the past two games, freshman Ella Anciaux returned to the court in the second quarter. Within her first play, Anciaux successfully completed a layup under the hoop. On the other end, Anxiaux created a three second call by, defensively, not allowing her opponent to break through her block.

“She was great, we were struggling scoring inside, and we put her in,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “She did a great job. They had great size and she definitely gave us a lift.”

Sophomore DJ McCarty also made her way back to the court after suffering an ankle injury earlier this conference season. Tuesday, she was eased back onto the court only playing four minutes. McCarty played for 18 minutes in Thursday’s game, scoring one point and tallied three rebounds.

“I’m hoping each game it (McCarty’s ankle) gets a little bit better,” Adams said. “She is still transitioning, trying to get back and getting her groove.”

Senior Mariah McCully paved a path for the Shockers, scoring at least 20 points for the third straight game. McCully put up 16 points by the end of the first quarter and helped the Shockers create a double-digit lead against the Bulls.

Senior Asia Strong added 15 points and five rebounds for the Shockers.

Both the Bulls and Shockers struggled offensively for much of the game, but the Bulls found their offensive flow by the end of the fourth quarter taking the lead.

“We’re getting in our own way more than anything,” Adams said.

The Shockers battled back in the fourth quarter, but trailed by two heading into the final minute. Junior Trajata Colbert tied the game at 46, after converting a pair from the free throw line.

USF junior Elisa Pinzan was fouled on a jump shot with one second remaining on the ensuing possession. She was converted one of two free throws, sealing the win for the Bulls over WSU for the second time in three days.

With two games remaining in their conference season, the Shockers are set to face Tulsa on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynold Center.