Women’s Tennis falls in AAC opener

Wichita State Lingwei Kong swings for the ball during their set against Memphis at the Wichita Country Club tennis complex on Friday, Feb 25.

It did not go as planned on Friday for the Women’s Tennis Program after an 0-7 loss against No. 70 nationally ranked Memphis.

Head Coach Colin Foster said in a press release that the Shockers played hard despite the results of the match.

“Firstly, thanks to our fans for great support and a great turnout,” Foster said. “It’s a lot of fun for our team to compete in this atmosphere. Unfortunately, Memphis set the tone early and never let us get comfortable.”

The Shockers started off conference play at the Wichita Country Club. Harriet Hamilton produced the closest match for the Shockers at No. 5 singles. However, she lost to Memphis’s Monique Woog 8-6.

In doubles, Harriet Hamilton and Dohee Lee played a close match at No. 3 with Memphis but lost 6-5 and 7-5.

The Shockers will take a pause in conference play and play at Abilene Christian on March 5. The match will start at 10 a.m.