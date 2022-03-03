Women’s Basketball wins overtime thriller on Senior Night

Junior Carla Bremaud celebrates with her parents after helping lead the Shockers to a 84-83 victory over Tulane. Bremaud scored 14 points throughout the game.

WSU’s women’s basketball team took on Tulane for senior night on Wednesday. Both teams needed an extra five-minute overtime period, with the Shockers winning the regular season finale, 84-83.

The Shockers played with confidence. After losing last week to Tulsa, the Shocker looked to respond before heading into the postseason.

“We had some talks together,” junior Carla Bremaud said. “Coach had a great talk with us two days ago that we need to be a team and we don’t know how many days we have left together, so we just need to enjoy the time that we have left together and just play as a team.”

After a fast paced first quarter, the teams, combined to put up a total of 46 points. The Shockers lead 24-22. However, going into the second quarter the teams only put up a combined total of 27 points.

At the end of the second quarter, both teams went into a scoring drought. Tulane went six minutes without any success and the Shockers went over 6:15 with no points going into half time.

The Shockers put up four points from the free-throw line, from senior Asia Strong, junior Trajata Colbert and freshman Ella Anciaux.

“The free throw line, it freezes you and it relaxes you,” Adams said.

At the end of the first half, the Shockers lead 36-37. Senior Mariah McCully put up 11 of those points and was the only player from either team to score double figures.

“We had too many turnovers in the first half,” Adams said. “In the second half, we did a much better job and didn’t have nearly as many turnovers. When you turn it over against them (Tulane) they make you pay for it.”

Strong ended the drought for the Shockers putting up a three-pointer on the 9:27 marker of the third quarter. Following quickly in her footsteps, Bremaud put up another triple.

“She hit those threes that gave us some big confidence,” said Adams.

With nine seconds left in the game, Tulane guard Arsula Clark made one of two free throws tying the game 74. Bremaud attempted one last three-pointer, but the ball bounced off the backboard on the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

Tied at 74 points, neither team trailed more than two points going forward. They were going back and forth trying to grab the win. Tulane’s Krystal Freeman gave the Green Wave the initial lead, but Bremaud responded with a huge triple to put the Shockers ahead by one point.

After trading leads two more times, Strong was fouled with 15 seconds remaining. Trailing Tulane by one, Strong shot for two on the free throw line. Both attempts were good, giving the Shockers the win.

“I missed my first free throw maybe like two or three possessions before,” Strong said. “I was confident. I just breathed and I took my time. Coach always tells me to take my time. Easy form and boom.”