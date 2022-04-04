SGA+voting+open+today+through+Wednesday

Students can now cast their ballot in the 2022 Student Government Association general election. Voting is open today through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Olivia Gallegos and Mitchell Adamson are the only declared SGA president, vice president ticket on this year’s ballot. Two other tickets launched write in campaigns, Hunter Minette and Annie Wasinger, and William Shropshire and Zane Berry.

The ballot also includes college-specific, at-large and special constituency senator seats.

Students can vote via the online ballot sent to their student emails. Last year, 5.9% of students voted. The year before — which was the last election with more than one declared candidate for president and vice president — 8.4% of students voted.