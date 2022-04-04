Men’s tennis rallies for win over Temple in Texas

Nicolas Acevedo hits the ball during a point during the match against Omaha on March 3 at the Coleman Tennis Complex.

After dropping two straight matches against ranked opponents to start the weekend, the Shocker men’s tennis team capped their weekend in Dallas with a 4-1 win over Temple Sunday at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

The Shockers took the early 1-0 lead with doubles wins at courts two and three with Luka Mrsic and Orel Ovil picking up their seventh win as a pair.

The Owls tied the match at 1-1 with a win at court three, but WSU won three straight singles matches to clinch. Nicolas Acevedo played well at court one, picking up his 12th win of the season and his seventh on the top line.

Ray Lo and Jackie Lin followed with 6-4, 7-5 victories at four and six to close out the match and defeat the Owls.

Earlier in the weekend, the Shockers fell to No. 37 Memphis 4-2 on Friday. The Shockers dropped the doubles point, despite Orel Ovil and Luka Mrsic extending their doubles winning streak to five straight matches.

Kristof Minarik picked up the first singles win of the match, defeating David Stevenson, 6-3, 6-2, at court two. Memphis regained the lead with wins at No. 3 and No. 5 before Nicolas Acevedo claimed victory, 6-4, 7-5, in his return to No. 1 singles. The Tigers clinched the match with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win on court six.

WSU then dropped their second ranked matchup on Saturday against No. 31 SMU. The Mustangs got out to an early 1-0 lead, clinching the doubles point with wins at courts one and two.

Alex Richards tied the match at 1-1 with the lone straight-set victory of the match, winning 6-1, 6-4 at No. 5. Kristof Minarik gave the Shockers a brief 2-1 lead with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory at court one to earn his 13th win of the season. The Mustangs tied it back up at 2-2 with a win at court two and then regained the lead, winning 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 at No. 3. Jordi Redelijk clinched the match for SMU, winning in three sets at court six.

The Shockers have three opportunities coming up in the next two weeks at home, starting with South Florida on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Coleman Tennis Complex.