KBOR approves no tuition increases and a few fee increases for 2022-2023

Tuition will remain flat at Wichita State, the Kansas Board of Regents decided during this week’s meeting.

The KBORsmet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss and approve or deny tuition/fee proposals for state universities.

At the end of May, President Rick Muma presented fee proposal increases to the KBOR and asked that tuition not increase. On Wednesday, KBOR approved flat tuition at the six state universities, including Wichita State. Three out of the last four years, tuition has remained flat at WSU.

“The Regents are excited that students at state universities in Kansas will see no tuition increases next academic year,” Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee said in a KBOR news release. “I’m thankful that Governor Kelly and the Legislature provided funding for flat tuition. Their partnership in this area, coupled with their support for increased need-based student financial aid, has helped us ensure affordability for Kansas families.”

The board also approved the presented student fees budget. These include a $400 and $450 increase to physician assistant and physical therapy programs’ semester fees, as well as an elimination of the engineering program fee of $53.43 per credit hour. This was a fee that all engineering majors had to pay, regardless of the college teaching the course that they are in. The 2022-2023 year will see this fee replaced with an $89 course fee paid by all students (regardless of major) in an engineering course.

In addition, the campus infrastructure and support fee proposal that would raise the fee by $1 was approved, bringing the fee to $20 per credit hour. The additional funds created by this fee will help with the renovation of the Clinton Hall to become the Shocker Success Center.

Students will also see a $10.71 increase that will go to the SGA student support services fee and a $4.79 fee to the intercollegiate athletic fee.

The board also approved a measure that will make transferring schools within the state easier.

The general education package is one that establishes a list of credits that will be counted towards an associate’s/bachelor’s degree in the state.

The system’s statewide courses will include six credit hours of English, six of communication, three hours of math/statistics, four to five hours of natural/physical sciences, six hours of social and behavioral sciences, six hours of arts and humanities, and six hours of institutional specific course areas.

This new system will begin in 2024.