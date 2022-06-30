Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler returns to WSU basketball

Earlier today, Isiah Poor-Bear Chandler announced his return to his “chosen family” at Wichita State after originally announcing his transfer last year.

“I grew to miss the love and support from a community that had grown to be my chosen family,” Chandler said via social media. “With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Wichita State University to pursue the remainder of my basketball career.”

Chandler played for the Shockers from 2018-21. He appeared in 72 games with an average of 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. He was the backup center that won the 2021 AAC regular-season title and earned an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament.

As a freshman, Chandler helped the Shockers grab 22 wins and a run to the NIT semifinals.

On March 29, 2021, the junior forward entered the transfer portal. Three weeks later, he committed to the Omaha Mavericks, the biggest reason to be closer to his family.

He made four appearances with the Mavericks and averaged 7.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds.

Chandler will be a walk-on — meaning he will not receive a scholarship — for his final season of eligibility. The Shockers have one scholarship left for the 2022-2023 season.