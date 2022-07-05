Shocker Volleyball announces their 2022 schedule

The Shocker volleyball team gathers one more time after their 3 – 1 victory over Memphis on Nov. 26.

The Wichita State volleyball program announced its 2022 schedule last Tuesday. The Shockers brought back 90 percent of their players. The team compiled a 2021 roster of 18 freshmen and sophomores to help finish 19-10 for their conference season.

The Shockers will spend their first 11 matches on the road against non-conference opponents – all of who finished better than .500 in 2021. Their first match is located in Wyoming in the Rumble in the Rockies. Following the Rockies, the Shockers will face NCAA tournament foes Creighton and Iowa State.

In September, the Shockers will compete in the Omaha Challenge. They will battle Summit League Regular Season Champion Omaha and Big Sky Champion Northern Colorado. Following the Summit, the Shockers will head to Lawrence for the Kansas Invitation to face NIVC winner UNLV. They will then face Kansas, who reached the Sweet Sixteen last season.

To finish out their non-conference season, the Shockers will go head-to-head against Northern Illinois and Kansas City in KC before battling Dayton and Wright State.

On Sept. 23, the Shockers are set to open the American Athletic Conference opener at Charles Koch Arena. They face Temple at 7:00 pm. All Friday night home matches begin at 7:00 pm, and most Sunday games are set for 1:00 pm.

The Shockers will compete in a singular Wednesday home match on Oct. 12 against Tulsa.

The Shockers will play all eight opponents both at home and away. The regular-season finale is scheduled for Nov. 25 at Memphis.

Season tickets and general admission seats are available for purchase at GoShockers.com. Tickets start at $65.