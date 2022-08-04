Women’s tennis hires professional and collegiate standout Joelle Kissell as assistant coach

Emmie Boese, Sports Editor|August 4, 2022

Joelle Kissell plays for N.C. State in 2013.

Courtesy of The Toronto Observer

Women’s tennis head coach Colin Foster added Joelle Kissell to the coaching staff. 

Last season, Kissell was a volunteer assistant for West Virginia’s women’s tennis program during the 2021-2022 season before coming to WSU. 

Kissell also coached at NCAA ll Seton Hill for three seasons as an assistant coach and as a volunteer assistant at Western Carolina. 

Kissell played four years at the collegiate level for NC State. She was the first three-time All-ACC selection in NC State history and a two-time NCAA singles qualifier. Kissell earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from NC State in 2014. 

The Hostetter, Pennsylvania native went on to play professionally. According to the Women’s Tennis Association, Kissell achieved a world ranking of No. 790. 

Foster said Kissell’s and his coaching ideas align. 

“Joelle is passionate about developing leaders and champions – on and off the court – and preparing student-athletes for life after graduation,” Foster said. 