Women’s tennis hires professional and collegiate standout Joelle Kissell as assistant coach

Women’s tennis head coach Colin Foster added Joelle Kissell to the coaching staff.

Last season, Kissell was a volunteer assistant for West Virginia’s women’s tennis program during the 2021-2022 season before coming to WSU.

Kissell also coached at NCAA ll Seton Hill for three seasons as an assistant coach and as a volunteer assistant at Western Carolina.

Kissell played four years at the collegiate level for NC State. She was the first three-time All-ACC selection in NC State history and a two-time NCAA singles qualifier. Kissell earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from NC State in 2014.

The Hostetter, Pennsylvania native went on to play professionally. According to the Women’s Tennis Association, Kissell achieved a world ranking of No. 790.

Foster said Kissell’s and his coaching ideas align.

“Joelle is passionate about developing leaders and champions – on and off the court – and preparing student-athletes for life after graduation,” Foster said.