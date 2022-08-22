SGA President Olivia Gallegos to resign

Olivia Gallegos at the first spring commencement graduation ceremony on May 14, 2022.

SGA President Olivia Gallegos will resign this morning, SGA director of public relations confirmed to The Sunflower via email. Gallegos cited personal reasons for the resignation in a press release sent out this morning.

Gallegos was elected in April with running mate Mitchell Adamson. The ticket won with 55% of the vote, against two write-in candidates.

Adamson will be sworn into the presidency today at noon in the SGA office.

Gallegos was a senator for two years. She faced controversy in 2021 when she chose to highlight Turning Point USA contributor Morgan Zegers in an international women’s day post. Student senators called for her to resign, but she ultimately remained in office. She announced her running for the presidency in March.

Gallegos was also Turning Point USA president last year. When The Sunflower spoke with her in April, she said she was planning on keeping that position while she served as SGA president.

Vice President Mitchell Adamson will be sworn into office today inside the SGA Office located in the RSC at 12 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.