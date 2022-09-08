This week’s sports in brief — Sept. 8

Charles Koch Arena on Jan. 12, 2022 during a men’s basketball game against Tulane. Men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball play home games in Charles Koch.

Middle blocker earns defensive player of the week:

Sophomore Natalie Foster was named American Athletic Conference player of the week for her defensive performance at the Omaha Challenge last week.

Foster received the weekly award on Sept. 5. She had 11 blocks over the course of two matches — Six blocks against Omaha on Sept. 6 and five blocks against Northern Colorado on Sept. 2. Foster also added seven digs in Omaha.

Men’s tennis prepare to host ITA Circuit Tour:

The Great Harvest Bread Company of Wichita is sponsoring a $5,000 Intercollegiate Tennis Association fall circuit tournament.

The Tournament will go from Sept. 9-11 at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex. Play will begin at 10 p.m. Players will have the opportunity to strengthen their Universal Tennis rating.

Softball players named NCAA Statistical Champions:

Junior utility player Addison Barnard and senior shortstop Sydney McKinney were named college softball’s statistical leaders by the NCAA. Goshockers announced McKinney and Barnard winners via Twitter on Sept. 6.

McKinney won a statistical award for her .522 batting average last season. Barnard won the statistical award for home runs per game (0.63) and runs batted in per game (1.62).