SGA President Adamson formally resigns, John Kirk to be sworn in

Left: Speaker of the Senate John Kirk speaks at The State of the Student Body on Sept. 7. Right: SGA president Mitchell Adamson concludes The State of the Student Body following his and Speaker of the Senate John Kirk’s speech.

On Tuesday, SGA President Mitchell Adamson temporarily stepped down from office to address personal matters. According to a SGA press release Wednesday afternoon, Adamson formally resigned from office.



“All of the goals that I wanted to accomplish were my true heart’s intentions, coming from a place of bettering the student body, and making the campus into something that I would be proud of. I wish the student government at Wichita State the best,” Adamson stated in his resignation letter.

Prior to Adamson’s resignation, he had nominated Government Relations Chair and at-large senator Kian Williams as Vice President, however, Williams withdrew his nomination before the resignation, disrupting the line of succession.

John Kirk, current Speaker of the Senate, will be inaugurated into presidency at SGA’s meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

“This is a very vulnerable time, but I want to reassure the Senate and the student body that we are okay and we’re going to keep going forward. There’s a big question mark on our purpose, and as former President Adamson previously said, we will make an effort to go to students and work with them,” Kirk stated in SGA’s press release.

This resignation is less than a month after former President Olivia Gallegos resigned on Aug. 22.