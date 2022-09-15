This week’s news in brief

Suspenders4Hope program partners with Thrive Restaurant Group

Wichita State’s #WeSupportU Suspenders4Hope program, a campaign known for promoting mental health education and destigmatization, has expanded by partnering with Thrive Restaurant Group. Along with providing resources to local organizations like Ascension Via Christi, the Suspenders4Hope program provides suicide prevention training to help people recognize warning signs of a mental health crisis. Thrive Restaurant Group will now have access to the program and will spread hope and awareness through 100-plus restaurants and to their more than 5,400 employees.

Student Health Services to receive new COVID booster shots

Wichita State’s Student Health Services will soon receive and offer the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot to WSU and WSU Tech students, faculty, staff, families and innovation partners free of charge.

Those interested in receiving the Bivalent booster, which protects against the original Wuhan strain of COVID as well as the newer Omicron strain, must be 18 or older.

Literature review workshop hosted on campus

As part of the Savvy Scholar Workshop series, Wichita State students, faculty and staff were invited to attend the “Writing an Awesome Literature Review” to learn both the basic and complex steps of writing a literature review. The hour-long event took place on Sept. 13 in the Ablah Library to make it accessible yet private to attendees. Participants walked away with newfound knowledge on a variety of literature review writing steps, such as conducting comprehensive research and how to present findings.