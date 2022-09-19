Michael Bearth nominated as student body vice president
Recently inagurated SGA President John Kirk nominated former Student Body Vice President Michael Bearth to serve as the next VP.
Bearth served as the student body vice president from 2019-2020, alongside former SGA President Kitrina Miller. Bearth was also previously a senator.
Bearth said in an SGA press release that he believes his past experience will help him if he steps into this role once more.
“SGA has been fluctuating through some of these changes,” Bearth said. “I hope to provide a bridge from past experience to the new to gain some stability with our team.”
Bearth will face the senate for confirmation this Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Jaycie Nelson is the current Editor-in-chief for The Sunflower. Nelson is a senior studying creative writing and English literature in hopes of becoming...