Charles Koch Arena will be American Athletic Conference host site due to Hurricane Ian

The Shockers celebrate their first home win of the season on Sept. 23 in Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers defeated Temple 3-0.

Volleyball will host the University of Central Florida and Tulsa at Charles Koch Arena due to Hurricane Ian, which is a category five hurricane, making its way through Florida.

The Shockers were set to play an away match against UCF in Orlando on Friday and the University of South Florida in Tampa on Sunday.

There will be no charge for admission to the matches. However, donations to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund are encouraged.

Cash donations will be available at the main entrance and at the Shocker Ticket Office. QR codes will also be set up at the main entrances to make a donation online. The minimum price for an online donation is $10.

Tulsa and UCF will play on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers will play against UCF on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. in Charles Koch as well. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.