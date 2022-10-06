President Kirk releases platform points and nominates new VP nominee

President John Kirk speaks to the Senate about his new platform, “United As One.”

Student Government Association President John Kirk recently released 15 points he plans to platform on, titled “United as One.”

Some platform points include investing in free menstrual products in all campus bathrooms, expanding parking options for students, and renovating the Rhatigan Student Center and Wilner Auditorium.

“We will also be creating specific videos and press releases to what we’re doing, how we’re doing, keeping you guys updated weekly, with our initiatives,” Kirk said.

Most of Kirk’s points are in the beginning phases of conversation, such as building renovations. Moving forward, conversations regarding these subjects will be discussed by the association more.

“There’ll be lots of opportunities for conversations, to be able to engage in those discussions and provide feedback, opinions, suggestions, as we finalize, ultimately whatever proposal is put together for this body to review,” SGA Advisor Gabriel Fonseca said.

More details about Kirk’s platform points can be found at wichita.edu.

On Wednesday, an SGA press release announced the nomination of Underserved Senator Mary Elizabeth Thornton as vice president nominee.

This nomination follows Kirk’s nomination of Michael Bearth as VP, which was overwhelmingly rejected by the Senate.

SGA will host two dates for the student body to meet with the VP nominee before she is approved or rejected by the Senate.

-Thursday, Oct. 6, 3-4:30 p.m.

-Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

“Anyone that wants to get to know this nominee is more than welcome,” Kirk said.