Volleyball looks for more ways to score after a loss to SMU

Freshman Katie Galligan dives for a ball against SMU on Oct. 9 in Koch Arena. Galligan completed two defensive sets for the Shockers.

After a hard fought game, Shocker volleyball fell short. They lost in three sets to the Southern Methodist Mustangs in Sunday’s game at Charles Koch Arena.

The first two sets were close both with a four point difference (25-21). The third, however, ended with a tough loss (25-12).

Head Coach Chris Lamb is looking to the bench to find scorers for the next game, trying to find players who can contribute and the best routes to make the points they are lacking.

Players took initiative in the locker room after the game to remind their teammates that a loss doesn’t define them.

“We’re wounded,” Lamb said. We feel it. “The good news is they’re saying the right things. They’ve just gotta be believing the right things.”

With the right pushes, Lamb said he believes that the team’s initiative will kick in and find that win despite the missing players.

Without junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling, the team is having to learn to adjust without their leading scorer.

“We are searching for a system that can move the scoreboard,” Lamb said.

After a heartbreaking loss in the first match, sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster returned to the court ready to battle. She earned the first point of the second set with a kill.

After a slim lead the whole match, SMU came back to tie it at (20-20). The Mustangs took over the floor to earn their second win of the day.

The Shockers struggled to score in the last set, leading SMU to gain a quick 6-0 lead. The Shockers could not catch up as they trailed the Mustangs for the remainder of the matchup.

The Mustangs had a .371 hitting percentage on the day with 16 kills from Jamison Wheeler and eight more from three additional players.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly and Foster – who led the team with seven digs and 36 attacks – attempted to pave a pathway for their teammates.

The two each put up 13 kills. The rest of the team put up an overall combined four kills.

Shocker volleyball returns to Charles Koch Arena on Oct. 12 against Tulsa. The first serve is set for 7 p.m.