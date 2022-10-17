Senior Saturdays bring Shocker support to community

Community Service Board members air up excercise balls. The Community Service Board gathered students for Senior Saturday to volunteer and assist at Larksfield Senior Living Community.

Wichita State’s Community Service Board and Larksfield Senior Living Community volunteers teamed up Saturday morning to spend time with Wichita’s elderly.

McKenzie Boyd, the public health chair for the Community Service Board, organizes and oversees the Senior Saturdays.

“We have people sign up, get a group together, and then we bring them out here for a couple of hours just to help wherever they’re needed,” Boyd says.

Senior Saturdays are hosted once a month and give Shockers a variety of ways to help.

“[Volunteers] help out with visiting the residents and keeping them company just on a daily basis and what’s going on in their lives,” Sharon Bales, a life enrichment coach at Larksfield, said.

The volunteers also help clean equipment, like wheelchairs and walkers, organize items and help with any yard work. Volunteers are also able to help seniors in independent living and the villas.

“If they want someone to come to their house or their apartment to help get things organized like a closet or a kitchen, they’re available for that,” Bales says. “They’re a big help there, too.”

For more information about the Community Service Board, you can email [email protected] or go to wichita.edu/CSBvolunteer.