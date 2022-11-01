‘You keep playing’: Women’s basketball win exhibition game in overtime

Sophomore Ornella Niankan dribbles down the court during the game against Missouri Southern on Nov. 1 at Charles Koch Arena. Niankan played in her first game as a Shocker in the women’s team 72-70 win in overtime.

Women’s basketball opened up their season with an exhibition game at home against NCAA Division II team, Missouri Southern.

Head coach Keitha Adams said defense stuck out to her as an area of improvement leading into this season after a 72-70 win in overtime on Nov. 1.

“You know we let a lot of people drive by us,” Adams said. “We were chasing the ball tonight.”

Adams said rebounding on defense, boxing out and playing tougher overall should help the Shockers improve defensively. They gave up 16 offensive rebounds in the first half. However, Adams said her team’s ability to play until the buzzer runs out was the positive in tonight’s win.

“You face a little adversity and you keep playing,” Adams said.

In the fourth quarter, senior forward Trajata Colbert scored a jumper in the paint with one second left to tie the game up 61-61. Colbert scored a last second shot on the same play several seasons ago against Temple.

“I feel like in the last few seconds the game wasn’t over and it was still a close game,” Colbert said. “We were still in it. We just had to play hard, play tough and get the win.”

Graduate student guard Curtessia Dean played her first game in a Shocker uniform against Missouri Southern. Dean had a team high 24 points. She recorded six rebounds too.

“I think that she’ll be a player that helps us this year, no doubt,” Adams said.

Senior forward Jane Asinde recorded her first double-double of the season. Asinde had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

“I thought Jane Asinde really took it to another level tonight in terms of her energy,” Adams said. “She looked like she was on a pogo stick out there going and getting rebounds and taking it to the basket.”

The Shockers will play their next game against Alcorn State on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena.