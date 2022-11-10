Women’s basketball wins season opener despite ‘lack of communication:’

Graduate student Curtessia Dean tries to pass the ball to her teammates during the game against Missouri Southern on Nov. 1 at Charles Koch Arena. Dean had a season-high with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal at Crieghton on Jan. 14 with Seton Hall.

Head Coach Keitha Adams said her team came out with ‘“an ugly win” in their season opener. The Shockers beat Alcorn State 67-53.

Despite the win on Wednesday night, the women’s basketball team gave up 21 offensive rebounds and had 20 turnovers. Adams said her team still has a lot of work to do.

She said communication on the court and better communication with her players will help them improve. Adams said an example of poor communication against Alcorn State was the Shockers transition defense and not having players matched up with the opposing team.

“You know we gotta get all in sync and that’s something we are going to work on,” Adams said.

Junior DJ McCarty has taken the role of the team’s main point guard this season. Against Alcorn State, the Desoto, Texas native had 17 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds.

“I think when I came out in the first half I wasn’t really looking as aggressive as I normally am,” McCarty said. “I was just trying to get my teammates involved. I think going into halftime I was telling myself I have to be aggressive and we have to pick it up.”

Adams said the area where she wants McCarty to improve the most is being steady on the court.

“DJ has had some moments of really making some good plays and I think just getting that consistency to where you know we really become fluid in our play the whole time,” Adams said.

Senior forward Trajata Colbert was second on the team in points with 11. She also recorded a double double (13 points and 10 rebounds).

Prior to the start of the season, Colbert expressed confidence for the talent level of her team.

“I’m still excited,” Colbert said. “I still feel like we still have a lot of work to do.”

The women’s team has seven newcomers this season. Adams said this also contributed to lack of communication in their season opener.

“That’s something that we can do and I think that the returners have really gotta lead by example, but we’ve all gotta understand the importance of talking,” Adams said.

The women will play their next two games on the road starting this Saturday at Omaha on Nov. 12. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Shockers will then play at Oral Roberts on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

The game against Omaha will air on KNSS 98.7 FM 1330 AM. The game against Oral Roberts will air on KFH 97.5 FM and 1240 AM.





