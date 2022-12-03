Women’s basketball pushes winning streak to six straight

Senior Trajata Colbert celebrates after making a jump shot against Denver on Nov. 30. Colbert finished the day with 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Women’s basketball won a Saturday afternoon contest against New Orleans 79-61. Senior forward Trajata Colbert was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points and nine rebounds.

“What I like about [Trajata] is that she keeps playing,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “Even around the basket, she was pretty active and we did a good job of getting the ball inside. I just thought she played hard.”

The Shockers held New Orleans scoreless for more than half of the first quarter until their leading scorer, junior guard Dearica Pryor, made a 3-pointer.

“One thing I said was a goal for our team was to hold them scoreless until the first media timeout,” Colbert said. “And we did that and I’m very proud of us for that.”

Adams said she thought that the team’s offense worked really well today but they need to clean up their turnovers and work on their defense.

“Today, the positive was our offense,” Adams said. “We were eight of 16 from three, another positive today was our shooting. We gotta cut down some of our turnovers. If we had about three less turnovers, I would be happy with that. We’ve gotta find a way to amp up our defense where teams aren’t comfortable.“

This is the team’s sixth win in a row as they move to 7-1 and maintain a perfect record at Charles Koch Arena.

They will go on a two-game road trip to Saint Louis on Dec. 8 and then the team will take on Kansas on Dec.11.

“St. Louis has some really good players,” Adams said. “They played a tough schedule and we’re going to have to be ready to play and play much better than we did today. They’ve got some good pieces to the puzzle. Then we play KU at their play. They’ve got most of their team back and they were an NCAA team. We got a big week for us next week and we definitely are going to have to play some great basketball.”