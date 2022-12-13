Baseball announces opponent for Riverfront Stadium game

Senior Ross Cadena pitches during the game against OSU on April 26 in Riverfront Stadium.

The Wichita Wind Surge announced on Dec. 13 that the Wichita State baseball program will host 2022 national championship runner-up Oklahoma at Riverfront Stadium on March 28 at 6 p.m. The game was initially set to be played at Eck Stadium.

This is the third time the Shockers will play a game at Riverfront Stadium. Their other two games included the stadium’s first game that they won against Houston 10-1 in 2021 and a loss to Oklahoma State 12-6 last season.

Tickets for the Riverfront matchup will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16.

Historically, the baseball team is 4-10 against Oklahoma but their most recent meeting this past May saw the Shockers win by their largest margin of victory, 18-0.

The team will face Oklahoma two other times this season, once at Eck Stadium on March 14 and once in Norman on April 11.