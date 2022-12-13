Baseball announces opponent for Riverfront Stadium game
The Wichita Wind Surge announced on Dec. 13 that the Wichita State baseball program will host 2022 national championship runner-up Oklahoma at Riverfront Stadium on March 28 at 6 p.m. The game was initially set to be played at Eck Stadium.
This is the third time the Shockers will play a game at Riverfront Stadium. Their other two games included the stadium’s first game that they won against Houston 10-1 in 2021 and a loss to Oklahoma State 12-6 last season.
Tickets for the Riverfront matchup will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16.
Historically, the baseball team is 4-10 against Oklahoma but their most recent meeting this past May saw the Shockers win by their largest margin of victory, 18-0.
The team will face Oklahoma two other times this season, once at Eck Stadium on March 14 and once in Norman on April 11.
Trinity Ramm is a first-year Sunflower reporter.