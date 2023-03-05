Asinde, Colbert receive All-Conference honors
Senior forwards Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert were named Third Team All-Conference by the American Athletic Conference this afternoon.
Colbert and Asinde are the first Shocker teammates to earn All-Conference honors by the American in the same season. The Shockers received multiple team honors during seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference as well.
Asinde has 11 double-doubles this season. The Kampala, Uganda, native also has seven 20-point games this season. She also ranks eighteenth nationally in rebounds with 10.4 per game.
Colbert has eight double-doubles this season. She is averaging a career high in points (12.5) and rebounds (7.9).
Asinde and Colbert will join their teammates tomorrow in the opening game of the American Athletic Conference Championship in Dallas-Fort Worth against Temple. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
The women went 1-1 with Temple during the regular season. The Owls beat Wichita State 79-52 on Feb. 1. The Shockers beat Temple at home 79-97 on Feb. 25.
