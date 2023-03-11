No. 12 Stanford shuts out softball in first home loss

Pitcher Alison Cooper (#1), pitched for part of the first inning at Thursday’s game. Lauren Howell came in later during the first to pitch the rest of the game.

Left-handed pitcher Allison Cooper allowed six runs in the first inning as softball suffered their first home loss to No.12 Stanford, 11-0.

Lauren Howell, a right-handed pitcher, pitched the rest of the game. She allowed five runs on nine hits and had four strikeouts.

Howell only allowed one run between the first and the sixth innings until Stanford scored four runs off of her in the top of the seventh.

The Shockers’ offense was shut out by senior Alana Vawter, a 2-time All-Pac-12 first teamer. Vawter struck out seven Wichita State’s batters and allowed eight hits.

Both senior Lauren Mills and freshman Sami Hood led Wichita State with two hits each.

This loss snaps softball’s 11 game winning streak, which is tied for the fourth longest in school history.

Softball will start their second home tournament of the season tomorrow against Nebraska at 5 p.m. Saturday will showcase a doubleheader for the Shockers against Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. and Missouri State at 5 p.m.. The tournament will come to an end with a second bout versus Missouri State on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. All games will be streamed live on ESPN+.