Oral Roberts coach reportedly tapped as next men’s head basketball coach

Former Oral Roberts head men’s basketball coach Paul Mills will become the 27th head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State, as announced by Wichita State Athletics on March 22.

Mills and athletic director Kevin Saal will officially announce Mills as head coach at a ceremony on March 23 at 3:30 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena. The event is free to attend.

Mills led Oral Roberts to two NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournaments. The Golden Eagles made a Cinderella run in 2021 to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 15 seed, taking down No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall and 18-0 in Summit League play. They were the No. 12 seed in the East Region and lost in the first round to No. 5 Duke.

In his six seasons at Oral Roberts, Mills went 106-83 overall.

Before he came to Oral Roberts in 2017, Mills spent 14 years on Scott Drew’s coaching staff at Baylor as an assistant.