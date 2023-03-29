This week’s brief news — March 29

ODI celebrates InspirASIAN month

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will kick off its second annual InspirASIAN Month celebrations with a free boba social in collaboration with the local boba shop, Kung Fu Tea.

Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to create professional and personal connections during the Par-TEA Boba Social, which is to be hosted on April 1 at Kung Fu Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees with Shocker IDs are allowed one free boba drink with one topping.

Those with additional questions about InspirASIAN Month and upcoming activities are invited to contact ODI in person or by calling 316-978-3034.

Mindful Meditation offered free in Heskett Center

For students looking to unwind or better hone their mindfulness, WSU’s Heskett Center is offering several free Mindfulness and Meditation sessions throughout the rest of the semester.

Sponsored by WSU’s Counseling and Prevention Services (CAPS), the classes hope to promote calmness and holistic wellness through hour-long sessions. The next session will be hosted on April 3 from 2-3 p.m. in Heskett Center room 143.

WSU ranks as Kansas’ top transfer destination for community college students

The Kansas Board of Regents recently announced that Wichita State University has, once again, been named the most popular transfer destination for Kansas community college students. With 719 new transferred students joining the university in fall 2021, WSU continues to hold the title for its 12th consecutive year.

Strategic enrollment has credited WSU’s transfer-friendly practices, like dual advising and transfer scholarships, for the continuous growth in the transfer student population.

Mandatory Title IX training due April 7

Wichita State employees, including students with on-campus jobs, are required to complete the mandatory harassment and discrimination prevention training by April 7. The Title IX training, accessible through the myWSU webpage, is provided by WSU’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance to increase inclusive, equitable and safe practices on and off campus.

The training is required annually and is protected under Title IX compliance laws. Conversations have started about making the training shorter and simpler to take after the initial year an individual takes it.

WSU and K-State nursing students take Nightingale Pledge

WSU and K-State students recited the Nightingale Pledge at the annual Nursing Commitment Ceremony earlier this month as part of a new dual-degree ‘Pathway to Nursing’ program. The ceremonies were hosted simultaneously on WSU and K-State campuses via Zoom and celebrated the students’ dedication to studying nursing.

Members of the Nurses Honor Guard, Associate Dean of the College of Health Professions Dr. Voncella McCleary-Jones, and Associate Dean for Nursing Practice Dr. Debra Pile lead the 12 WSU students in the recitation and signing of the modern Nightingale Pledge.

Applications for Stephanie Mott Living Authentically Award open

In honor of transgender advocate Stephanie Mott, a Topeka native and former president of the Transgender Faith Tour and the Kansas Statewide Transgender Education Project, nominations for the annual Stephanie Mott Living Authentically Award are now open.

The award is meant to commemorate the leadership and dedication of a WSU faculty member, staff member or graduate assistant known for their inclusive excellence and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Submissions can be made through the Stephanie Mott Living Authentically Award Nomination website by any WSU student, faculty or staff. Nominations are due at midnight on March 31 and the recipient will be announced at WSU’s Lavender Graduation ceremony.