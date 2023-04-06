‘I am not my disorder:’ Student speaks on living with schizophrenia

Please note that aspects of this story could be triggering for some readers.

Victor DiMartino’s part-time, high school job at Whole Foods required him to be up and ready before sunrise almost every day. Getting up early was difficult for DiMartino — he often wouldn’t fall asleep until 3 a.m. on the day of his shift due to relentless panic attacks and crippling anxiety.

During those restless morning hours, DiMartino would pace around his family home for hours on end. Sometimes, he could feel the weight of someone hovering over his shoulder, just out of sight but too close to ignore.

Sometimes, when he stumbled around his Kansas City home in the early hours of the morning, he would see shadows in the corners of rooms, only to flip on the light and see no one there.

Although he didn’t know it yet, DiMartino has schizophrenia: a chronic, incurable mental disorder that puts him out of touch with reality, making even a morning commute an overwhelming task.

Now, as a senior at Wichita State University, DiMartino is terrified by his looming graduation and finding a place in the “real world” — a world he fears will not accommodate his needs.

Pre-Diagnosis

As a child, DiMartino was always captivated by the plots of children’s shows on TV. Described as creative, he spent much of his free time creating his own stories from his vivid imagination.

“I was always trying to tell a story that’s never been told before,” DiMartino said. “But sometimes at the expense of my grade.”

During his middle and high school years, DiMartino buried himself in his writings and the escapism offered by television. Toward the end of his high school career, he began taking an interest in writing and animating, hoping to attend university and write and assist in the design and animation of his own TV shows and movies.

Despite these aspirations, DiMartino began to experience noticeable changes in his attitude and perception of reality during his senior year of high school in December of 2018.

DiMartino said he became overwhelmed with the thought that his death would “save humanity,” and thought that by ending his own life, he would be granting others the ability to live better lives.