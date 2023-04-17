Terry Nooner named tenth head women’s basketball coach

WSU Athletics announced today that Terry Nooner will be the new head women’s basketball coach after former coach Keitha Adams took the head coaching position at the University of Texas – El Paso.

Nooner will be formally introduced as head coach on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in a free, open to the public event hosted in Charles Koch Arena.

Nooner most recently worked at his alma mater, the University of Kansas, as an associate head coach under Brandon Schneider.

While he was on staff at Kansas, the Jayhawks saw their first 20-win season in a decade and made the NCAA tournament in 2022.

He has experience coaching at the collegiate and professional levels. Nooner’s college coaching career began in 2011 as an assistant at Southern Illinois, where he coached Cartaesha Macklin, that year’s Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year.

He bounced around the country from 2012 to 2018, coaching at Kansas, Alabama and Maryland before making his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a Player Development Coach.

After the 2018-2019 NBA season, he returned to college as an assistant at the University of Texas.

Nooner is a Raytown, Missouri, native and played for Kansas from 1997-2000.