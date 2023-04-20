Women’s tennis finishes season undefeated at home with win against Creighton

LingWei Kong and Natsumi Kurahashi celebrates after a point during their set against Omaha at Gensis Rock Road on Mar. 26.

Despite a venue change in the middle of the match, the women’s tennis team closed their regular season on April 15 at home against Creighton with a 4-1 win.

The team opened the day by securing the doubles point. The teams of Jessica Anzo and Kristina Kudryavtseva and Lingwei Kong and Natsumi Kurahashi both won their matches at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

Theodora Chantava and Harriet Hamilton won their singles matches in two sets at No. 5 and No. 6. The match then moved to the Genesis Health Club on Rock Road due to lightning.

Kudryavtseva took Creighton’s Ana Paula Martinez to three sets. They needed extra points to settle the second set but Kudryatseva battled an ankle injury to win the match 7-5; 6-7 (9); 6-2.

At No. 1 singles, Kong faced off against Malvika Shukla from Creighton. Shukla took the first set 7-5. Kong blanked her opponent in the second set 6-0 but Shukla won the match in the third set 6-4.

Kurahashi and Anzo’s matches were left unfinished.

After the match, Hamilton and Kong were both honored as seniors for their last home match.

The women’s team finished the season with a 7-0 record at home. The Shockers spent 67% of their season on the road including six straight matches during March.

The women are the No. 5 seed in the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament. They received a first-round bye and will start play on April 20 at 8 a.m. against No. 4 Tulsa in Orlando, Florida.