Former Wichita State basketball player signs two-way deal with 76ers

Freshman Ricky Council IV leaps up in attempt to make a two-pointer on Cincinatti on Jan. 16. Cincinnati upset Wichita State, 61-57.

Former men’s basketball player Ricky Council IV signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers following Thursday night’s draft

Council went undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft. The University of Arkansas, Council’s most recent school, had three players drafted, tied with UCLA for the most in this year’s draft.

Council originally declared for the 2022 NBA draft when he was at Wichita State.

While at Wichita State, Council scored a career-high 31 points his sophomore year. He was the 2022 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

Council transferred from Wichita State to Arkansas at the beginning of his junior year in 2022.