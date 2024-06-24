Croatian center Matej Bošnjak completes men’s basketball’s 2024-25 roster

(Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

Wichita State basketball’s 2024-25 roster is complete with the addition of a 22-year-old center who has played professionally overseas in Croatia for the past three years.

The Shockers announced on Thursday that Matej Bošnjak, born in Zagreb, Croatia, will join the team for the upcoming season, finalizing a 15-person roster with seven new off-season recruits.

Last season, Bošnjak played in the top-tier Balkan Liga ABA for Croatian team Cibona, averaging 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.6 minutes per game.

Bošnjak, a 6-foot-9 center, shot 53.9% from the floor and 61.9% from the free-throw line.

During the 2022-23 FIBA Under-20 European Championships, Bošnjak averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Croatian national team.

In a press release, Wichita State head coach Paul Mills said Bošnjak “fits the mold of the type of player we were looking for due to his rebounding, isolation ability around the rim, passing skills and his ability to stretch the floor.”

According to The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge, the NCAA will decide how many years of collegiate eligibility Bošnjak will have, with the Shockers hoping he is labeled a junior. It is not known whether Bošnjak is a scholarship player or will play as a walk-on supplemented by NIL money.

Bošnjak is the fifth postseason addition for the Shockers, following guards AJ McGinnis and Justin Hill, forward Corey Washington and center Zane Meeks. Those five players join freshmen guards Zion Pipkin and TJ Williams to form Wichita State’s 2024-25 recruiting class.

The Shockers will return 55% of its minutes and 51% of its scoring from the 2023-24 season, including three members of its late-season starting five in senior guards Bijan Cortes and Harlond Beverly and senior center Quincy Ballard. It’s an increase in continuity from the 2023-24 team that returned just 24% of its minutes and 20% of its scoring from the 2022-23 campaign.

Wichita State lost five players to the transfer portal this offseason. Leading scorer Colby Rogers departed for Memphis University, Isaac Abidde transferred to Cleveland State and Kenny Pohto went to UC Santa Barbara. Walk-on Trevor McBride and Jalen Ricks, who left the team prior to the season, remain unsigned.