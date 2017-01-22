Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

Grant Cohen, Sports Editor • January 22, 2017Leave a Comment

Head coach, Jody Adams-Birch, yells at the referee about a perceived missed call Sunday afternoon. The game marked the beginning of Adams-Birch’s ninth season coaching the Wichita State women’s basketball team.

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts

Head coach, Jody Adams-Birch, yells at the referee about a perceived missed call Sunday afternoon. The game marked the beginning of Adams-Birch’s ninth season coaching the Wichita State women’s basketball team.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State and women’s basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch have mutually agreed to part ways, Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced on Sunday.

Adams-Birch was suspended for WSU’s two weekend games while Boatright investigated information regarding the ninth-year head coach and the women’s basketball program that was brought to his attention on Thursday.

“I would like to thank coach Kirk Crawford for his leadership during the weekend, and for his willingness to serve as head coach for the last two games,” Boatright said in a statement.

Linda Hargrove will step in as the new women’s head coach and serve for the remaining of the 2016-17 basketball season. Hargrove served as WSU’s head coach from 1989-98 , where she coached the Shockers to five winning seasons.

Assistant coaches Kirk Crawford, Bridgette Gordon, Kaci Bailey, and Director of Basketball Operations Michael Gomez will serve through the end of their contracts. Boatright will begin a national search for a successor in the near future.

Adams-Birch composed a 161-115 record while at WSU, leading the Shockers to three straight Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles in 2013-15. WSU would also make its first of three NCAA Tournament appearances starting in 2013.

Adams-Birch, who is WSU’s career-wins leader, received raises in each of the last two seasons. In 2015 she earned a salary of $309,183, the third highest paid salary at Wichita State behind Executive Director of NIAR John Tomblin and University President John Bardo.

After a 29-win season in 2015, four players quit the team. An investigation was started up, where 38 people involved with the program were interviewed regarding the atmosphere of the program, with Adams-Birch receiving complaints about the mistreatment of players.

The investigation was followed with Adams-Birch agreeing to make changes with the programs and allow players and coaches to work with a consultant in sports psychology.

According to sources first reported by The Wichita Eagle, the investigation started when sophomore Ellie Lehne decided to transfer from WSU on Tuesday. Lehne was the second player to transfer from the team during the season, with Jyar Francis leaving from the team on Dec. 8.

The sources said that after other players from the team discussed the overall atmosphere with Boatright, the players boycotted practice.

 

 

Boatright and Hargrove will hold a news conference on Monday.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Morris has record-breaking game; Shockers blow out Indiana State
Morris has record-breaking game; Shockers blow out Indiana State
PHOTOS: Wichita State chops down the Indiana State Sycamores 84 – 58
PHOTOS: Wichita State chops down the Indiana State Sycamores 84 – 58
PHOTOS: Shockers battle the Braves for a victory
PHOTOS: Shockers battle the Braves for a victory
Shockers win second consecutive, Adams-Birch serves first game of leave
Shockers win second consecutive, Adams-Birch serves first game of leave
Wichita State’s Jody Adams-Birch sidelined from head coaching duties in weekend games
Wichita State’s Jody Adams-Birch sidelined from head coaching duties in weekend games

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

PHOTOS: Shockers battle the Braves for a victory
PHOTOS: Shockers battle the Braves for a victory
Shockers win second consecutive, Adams-Birch serves first game of leave
Shockers win second consecutive, Adams-Birch serves first game of leave
Wichita State’s Jody Adams-Birch sidelined from head coaching duties in weekend games
Wichita State’s Jody Adams-Birch sidelined from head coaching duties in weekend games
Women’s basketball looking to build off Evansville win
Women’s basketball looking to build off Evansville win
PHOTOS: Shockers come up short against the Panthers
PHOTOS: Shockers come up short against the Panthers
  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Shockers win second consecutive, Adams-Birch serves first game of leave

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Wichita State’s Jody Adams-Birch sidelined from head coaching duties in weekend games

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Women’s basketball looking to build off Evansville win

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Bessard’s career-high not enough to lift Shockers past Drake

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Lady Jackrabbits out-jump, out-rebound Shockers

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Columns

    Cohen: Athletics has the right to sell student tickets

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Shop Local Guide

    Students outside U.S. find stay in Wichita for different purposes

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Volleyball takes early exit in NCAA Tournament

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Shockers set to play TCU, potential rematch with Nebraska in NCAA Tournament

  • Jody Adams-Birch, Wichita State agree to part ways

    Sports

    Shockers punch ticket into NCAA Tournament with win over Missouri State