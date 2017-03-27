Hitting struggles result in weekend sweep

No. 3 Texas Tech swept the Shockers. Wichita State's offensive woes continued.

Close Freshman Jacob Katzfey waits for a chance to run to home base during the game against Texas Tech Saturday. Selena Favela

Wichita State struggled to hit against No. 3 Texas Tech on Saturday, hitting .208 as a team in a 4-1 loss. The Shockers continued to struggle offensively Sunday.

WSU came up with three team hits in 28 at-bats giving the Red Raiders the sweep with their 3-1 win on Sunday.

“It’s not really the pitching, we’re just not hitting it as well as we should,” junior Bryant Klusener said. “We’re almost there, we’re right there, but we’re just not quite getting it.”

Texas Tech struck first in the top of the second inning, scoring on a left center single by Brian Klein that brought in a runner from third base. The Red Raiders followed the first score up with another RBI single by John McMillon through the left side of the field that put the Shockers in a two-run hole.

The Shockers answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Klusener getting WSU’s first hit of the game. Klusener eventually scored on a single by freshman Alex Jackson to make it a one-run game.

“I saw a two balls and I was geared up for a fastball,” Jackson said. “I was on time and I had confidence that I would get it done.”

A sacrifice bunt by freshman Jacob Katzfey moved Noah Croft to second base, with sophomore Jordan Boyer and Jackson coming up with walks to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning. As Texas Tech moved Jacob Patterson into relief, the Shockers were unable to capitalize.

Junior Trey Vickers would hit a grounder into second base that left the runners stranded and kept the Red Raiders’ lead in check.

“To me we’re just one double away, one base hit away to get things going,” head coach Todd Butler said. “Early in the game, we were chasing balls out of the zone and we got control.”

With runners at the corners in the top of the sixth, a wild pitch by sophomore Clayton McGinness allowed a Red Raider run to score from third. A double by Ryan Long put Texas Tech in scoring position with no outs in the top of the seventh, but a 5-3-6 double play emptied the bases and avoided any further damage.

Texas Tech got the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning and after three WSU pitching changes in the half inning, junior Tyler Jones helped the Shockers get out of a jam by getting a strikeout and forcing a pop fly.

“We don’t have to play LSU anymore, we don’t have to play Texas Tech. With me, I want to beat these people and right now we’re not ready to do that,” Butler said. “That’s the disappointing part for me.”