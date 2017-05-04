Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

Sam Belsan, ReporterMay 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Emily+Mullins%2C+senior+strategic+communications+major%2C+sits+outside+the+Gamma+Phi+Beta+house+north+of+the+Wichita+State+campus+on+Wednesday+morning.%0AMullins+is+the+former+president+for+the+sorority+and+in+June+will+begin+working+as+a+Collegiate+Leadership+Consultant+for+Gamma+Phi+Beta+International.
Emily Mullins, senior strategic communications major, sits outside the Gamma Phi Beta house north of the Wichita State campus on Wednesday morning. Mullins is the former president for the sorority and in June will begin working as a Collegiate Leadership Consultant for Gamma Phi Beta International.

Emily Mullins, senior strategic communications major, sits outside the Gamma Phi Beta house north of the Wichita State campus on Wednesday morning. Mullins is the former president for the sorority and in June will begin working as a Collegiate Leadership Consultant for Gamma Phi Beta International.

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts

Emily Mullins, senior strategic communications major, sits outside the Gamma Phi Beta house north of the Wichita State campus on Wednesday morning. Mullins is the former president for the sorority and in June will begin working as a Collegiate Leadership Consultant for Gamma Phi Beta International.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Professional, capable and mature beyond her years are just a few of the ways Emily Mullins is described by her boss Joe Kleinsasser.

Mullins, a senior studying Strategic Communication, has worked for Kleinsasser in the Wichita State Strategic Communications office for just under two years.

“She’s more than your typical student assistant,” Kleinsasser said. “She’s a quick learner, already competent, catches on quickly, can work quite independently — just fits in like one of the team.”

Mullins writes feature stories for WSU’s website, edits the Shocker Blast and WSU Today emails and completes many more tasks in her 20 hours a week in the Strategic Communications office.

“Whatever she does, she does it without complaining.” Kleinsasser said. “She’s the kind of person who will volunteer, if someone needs help she’ll step up and do it.”

Before she became an integral part of Strategic Communications, Mullins found her passion rested in Greek Life on campus.

Mullins spent her freshman year living in the dorms and decided not to get involved with a sorority. That all changed in her second year at WSU.

“When I came back for my sophomore year I wasn’t living in the dorms,” Mullins recounted. “I realized, very quickly, how hard it is to hang out with people and make friends and be connected to the campus when you’re not on campus.”

Mullins said she went through sorority recruitment to be more involved with her fellow students and to “be apart of something bigger.” She joined Gamma Phi Beta in fall 2014.

A year later, Mullins was elected as president of the chapter.

“It’s one of those things that’s really crazy, but awesome if you embrace it,” Mullins said. “You lose sleep and all that stuff — but it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

Growing up, Mullins wanted to be an interior designer and event planner.

“That was what kind of led me to communication and that has completely changed since I’ve gotten into college,” Mullins said. “I still love event planning, but I don’t think it’s my calling. I really enjoy talking to people.”

All of her time working with Strategic Communications and serving in Gamma Phi Beta has contributed to her being prepared for her next phase of life.

Starting in June, Mullins will be working as a Collegiate Leadership Consultant for Gamma Phi Beta International.

In this role, she will be serving alongside 12 other consultants to support individual chapters assigned to her. Her position last for one year, but Mullins could apply for a second year if desired. Mullins said she won’t find out which chapters she will oversee until she begins training this summer.

The consultants also work to evaluate the chapters to ensure they are upholding international standards and operating well as a chapter, Mullins noted.

“My favorite part of it — the part that I think is really cool — you’re basically a mentor for everyone,” Mullins said. “There’s a lot of times where people don’t want to talk to their advisors because they’re too close to the situation, but it can be really easy to have someone from outside come in so they can just unload all their problems.”

Kleinsasser said he thinks Mullins has earned her new job with Gamma Phi Beta.

“She has always conducted herself professionally like any of the full-time staff,” Kleinsasser said. “Everyone loves being around her. She’s a person who is so great to work with because she doesn’t complain, she works hard, she isn’t afraid to ask questions.

“You don’t have to be around her long before you realize she’s a special person and very gifted.”

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Graduation Guide

WSU challenge coins — Vizzini’s gift to seniors
WSU challenge coins — Vizzini’s gift to seniors
What a journey it’s been
What a journey it’s been
10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction
10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction
The Sunflower year in review
The Sunflower year in review
I finished the damn thing
I finished the damn thing

Other stories filed under Special Editions

WSU challenge coins — Vizzini’s gift to seniors
WSU challenge coins — Vizzini’s gift to seniors
What a journey it’s been
What a journey it’s been
10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction
10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction
The Sunflower year in review
The Sunflower year in review
I finished the damn thing
I finished the damn thing
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Campus

    ‘You’re never too old, it’s never too late’

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Sports

    10 players, 9 languages

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Sports

    Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Campus

    Budget Advisory Committee encourages open communication for budget cuts

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Sports

    Women’s tennis clinches ninth-straight MVC title on senior day

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Campus

    Wichita State startups receive award money at entrepreneurship competition

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Best of Wichita

    Best of Wichita: Do-nut miss out on these doughnuts

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Best of Wichita

    Best of Wichita: Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences gets best college nod

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Campus

    Power outage hits campus

  • Greek Life leads senior to unique opportunity

    Sports

    Shockers drop final MVC matchup to Drake Bulldogs