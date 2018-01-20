Provost search, tuition assistance will be discussed at Faculty Senate

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Faculty Senate’s first meeting of the semester will cover the university’s search for a new provost, updates on Kansas legislature, and other policies that affect faculty.

Senators who sit on the Provost search committee will provide updates to the senate. The committee is in charge of the search for a new Provost after Tony Vizzini was placed on paid leave from the university “to focus on his professional goals.”

A new tuition assistance policy will be discussed and sent to the Kansas Board of Regents for approval. The policy would remove the requirement that children of university employees enroll in 12 credit hours to receive tuition assistance. The policy would also allow tuition assistance to benefit-eligible employees who do not work full time.

A policy which provides a path for promotion for non-tenure track faculty will continue to be discussed. The policy has been approved by President Bardo’s executive team.

The Faculty Senate is a representative forum for Wichita State faculty. Members of the senate are elected to represent various colleges on campus. They meet at 3:30 p.m. every other Monday in Clinton Hall Room 126.

Follow The Sunflower on Twitter for live updates during Faculty Senate meetings: https://twitter.com/sunflowernews