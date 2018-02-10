Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterFebruary 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Senior+forward+Angiee+Tompkins+grabs+the+ball.
Senior forward Angiee Tompkins grabs the ball.

Senior forward Angiee Tompkins grabs the ball.

Reid Linot

Reid Linot

Senior forward Angiee Tompkins grabs the ball.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Wichita State Women’s Basketball team traveled to Hartford to take on the No. 1 team in the nation: UConn.

The Shockers and The Huskies only meet once in the regular season, which so happened to be on the road for their debut season into The American.

Undefeated UConn defeated Wichita State 124-43.

The Shockers were only able to get up 14 points in the paint and 10 second-chance points.

Senior forward  Rangie Bessard had almost half of Wichita State’s points finishing with 20 points. The next highest scorer was senior forward Angiee Tompkins with eight.

The Shockers made 18 baskets off of their 57 attempts, and only one three of their 15 attempts.

UConn finished with two players with over 2o points: Napheesa Collier with 26 and Katie Lou Samuelson with 22.

The Huskies went 47-66 from the field and made 10 of their 20 three-point attempts.

Wichita State committed 28 turnovers allowing UConn to convert that into 52 points. The Huskies also had 70 points in the paint, 25 fast break points, and 14 second-chance points.

The Lady Shockers return to Koch on Wednesday to face off against Temple. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and is broadcasted by Cox HD 2022.

 

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday
Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday
Shockers ‘play the most angry’ to defeat Memphis by 20
Shockers ‘play the most angry’ to defeat Memphis by 20
Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers
Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers
Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury
Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury
Former Shocker turns ball-spinning hobby into career with Harlem Globetrotters
Former Shocker turns ball-spinning hobby into career with Harlem Globetrotters

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

Former Shocker turns ball-spinning hobby into career with Harlem Globetrotters
Former Shocker turns ball-spinning hobby into career with Harlem Globetrotters
Wichita State beats Oklahoma Baptist in first Exhibition game of the season
Wichita State beats Oklahoma Baptist in first Exhibition game of the season
Basketball conference schedule released
Basketball conference schedule released
PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener
PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener
Wichita State Unveils New Additions to Koch Arena
Wichita State Unveils New Additions to Koch Arena
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers ‘play the most angry’ to defeat Memphis by 20

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Sports

    Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Reaves leads Shockers to 700th win at Koch Arena

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers go for 700th win in The Roundhouse Sunday

  • Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

    Men's Basketball

    ‘We just had to get back to who we were’