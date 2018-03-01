Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

Ray Strunk, ReporterMarch 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Ryan+Lynch%2C+captain+of+BAJA+SAE%2C+talks+about+the+impact+a+cut+to+the+funding+would+have+on+the+club+during+the+SGA+meeting.+
Ryan Lynch, captain of BAJA SAE, talks about the impact a cut to the funding would have on the club during the SGA meeting.

Ryan Lynch, captain of BAJA SAE, talks about the impact a cut to the funding would have on the club during the SGA meeting.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Ryan Lynch, captain of BAJA SAE, talks about the impact a cut to the funding would have on the club during the SGA meeting.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Two automotive engineering student organizations are facing potential funding cuts.

The Formula Team and BAJA, both affiliated with the Society of Automotive Engineers, were set to see their funds cut in half under the original budget recommendations released Monday.

The Formula Team, a group of students who design, build, and race a small race-car for competitions, requested $70,000 in funding. The committee recommended $33,033, a nearly 53 percent cut. The group received $66,066 each of the last five years.

BAJA is a group that designs and builds a small all-terrain vehicle for competition.

“We go over big hills and break things,” Ryan Lynch, captain of BAJA, said during Wednesday’s student senate meeting.

The group would face more than a 47 percent cut under Monday’s budget recommendation. They requested $14,250. The committee recommended $7,500.

Representatives from both groups said the recommended funding cuts would be devastating to the groups’ futures.

Formula Team Captain Harrison Luginbill-Ruder and BAJA Treasurer Colton Brennan joined lynch in appearing in front of the student senate Wednesday to speak against the recommended cuts 

“Is it not the goal of the university to promote student involvement and experiential learning?” Luginbill-Ruder said.

Brennan said the recommended funds would not be enough to buy parts. The engine alone would take up nearly two-thirds of the funding, he said.

BAJA has experienced some difficulty over the last couple years. Car crashes and lack of access to manufacturing have prevented the group from competing. The group is preparing to compete next year, after recently moving into the Experiential Engineering Building. 

Lynch said he felt the group had “made the longest stride in BAJA history” until he saw the recommended funding cut. 

“This is our livelihood,” Lynch said. “I don’t know what I can do with my future if politics outweighs students.”

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Campus

Student fees committee recommends $0 for Mikrokosmos literary journal
Student fees committee recommends $0 for Mikrokosmos literary journal
Bardo calls for public student fees deliberation
Bardo calls for public student fees deliberation
‘I think it’s egregious:’ WSU faculty talk Sunflower funding threats
‘I think it’s egregious:’ WSU faculty talk Sunflower funding threats
Student fees committee recommends cutting Sunflower funding in half
Student fees committee recommends cutting Sunflower funding in half
REDACTED
REDACTED

Other stories filed under News

Student fees committee recommends $0 for Mikrokosmos literary journal
Student fees committee recommends $0 for Mikrokosmos literary journal
Bardo calls for public student fees deliberation
Bardo calls for public student fees deliberation
‘I think it’s egregious:’ WSU faculty talk Sunflower funding threats
‘I think it’s egregious:’ WSU faculty talk Sunflower funding threats
FACT CHECK: Reasoning for Student Fees Committee cutting The Sunflower’s funding in half
FACT CHECK: Reasoning for Student Fees Committee cutting The Sunflower’s funding in half
Student fees committee recommends cutting Sunflower funding in half
Student fees committee recommends cutting Sunflower funding in half
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    Men's Basketball

    Markis McDuffie leads WSU to road win over SMU

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    News

    Student Government requests crosswalk signs

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    News

    Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    News

    Hungate’s comments spark transparency discussion

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    Campus

    Bardo to testify in front of U.S. Congress

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    News

    SGA to consider additional changes to election rules

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    Campus

    Wage differences: Why construction workers may not make as much on Innovation Campus projects as other WSU projects

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers notch first top-25 victory since 2015

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor

  • Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

    Men's Basketball

    The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational