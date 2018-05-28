Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After former Shocker Basketball Assistant Coach Kyle Lindsted accepted an assistant coaching position at Minnesota earlier this month, Head Coach Gregg Marshall went back to his roots to find a replacement.

Marshall announced the addition of Tyson Waterman to the coaching staff Sunday afternoon. Waterman was an all-conference point guard on Marshall’s first two Winthrop University teams in 1999 and 2000.

“Tyson was my first star player at Winthrop,” Marshall said. “He is a tremendous competitor who led us to two NCAA Tournaments in his final two years of eligibility.”

Waterman was named first-team All-Big South Conference twice and finished his career ranked fourth on the school’s career scoring chart (1,461 points) and third in assists (469). He was inducted into the Winthrop Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, and his No. 41 jersey has since been retired.

“As a coach, Tyson is very loyal and hard-working,” Marshall said. “He’s a tremendous relationship builder, which will make him a valuable recruiter, and his in-depth understanding of the point guard position and knowledge of our system will make him an asset for our perimeter players.”

Waterman has eight years of experience as the head boys basketball coach at Believe Sports Academy — a prep school in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The school has produced many Division 1 athletes, including Dexter Dennis, a freshman on Wichita State’s 2018-19 roster.

Waterman said he is looking forward to working under Marshall and becoming a Shocker.

“I’m excited to be reuniting with my former coach and being a part of the Shocker family,” Waterman said. “I love what Coach Marshall represents and the culture that he creates as a head coach. I learned a lot from him as a player and I’m eager to continue learning from him in this new capacity.”

Waterman joins Assistant Coaches Donnie Jones and Isaac Brown for the 2018-19 season.