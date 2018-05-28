Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterMay 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Courtesy+photo+from+GoShockers.+
Courtesy photo from GoShockers.

Courtesy photo from GoShockers.

Courtesy photo from GoShockers.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After former Shocker Basketball Assistant Coach Kyle Lindsted accepted an assistant coaching position at Minnesota earlier this month, Head Coach Gregg Marshall went back to his roots to find a replacement.

Marshall announced the addition of Tyson Waterman to the coaching staff Sunday afternoon. Waterman was an all-conference point guard on Marshall’s first two Winthrop University teams in 1999 and 2000.

“Tyson was my first star player at Winthrop,” Marshall said. “He is a tremendous competitor who led us to two NCAA Tournaments in his final two years of eligibility.”

Waterman was named first-team All-Big South Conference twice and finished his career ranked fourth on the school’s career scoring chart (1,461 points) and third in assists (469). He was inducted into the Winthrop Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, and his No. 41 jersey has since been retired.

“As a coach, Tyson is very loyal and hard-working,” Marshall said. “He’s a tremendous relationship builder, which will make him a valuable recruiter, and his in-depth understanding of the point guard position and knowledge of our system will make him an asset for our perimeter players.”

Waterman has eight years of experience as the head boys basketball coach at Believe Sports Academy — a prep school in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The school has produced many Division 1 athletes, including Dexter Dennis, a freshman on Wichita State’s 2018-19 roster.

Waterman said he is looking forward to working under Marshall and becoming a Shocker.

“I’m excited to be reuniting with my former coach and being a part of the Shocker family,” Waterman said. “I love what Coach Marshall represents and the culture that he creates as a head coach. I learned a lot from him as a player and I’m eager to continue learning from him in this new capacity.”

Waterman joins Assistant Coaches Donnie Jones and Isaac Brown for the 2018-19 season.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
Morris denies reports of hiring NFL representative
Morris denies reports of hiring NFL representative
JuCo All-American joins Wichita State’s spring recruiting class
JuCo All-American joins Wichita State’s spring recruiting class
Markis McDuffie enters NBA Draft
Markis McDuffie enters NBA Draft
Wichita State lands Jamarius Burton for 2018-19 season
Wichita State lands Jamarius Burton for 2018-19 season

Other stories filed under Sports

Shocker softball back in NCAA tournament
Shocker softball back in NCAA tournament
PHOTOS: Shockers take first game of weekend series against USF
PHOTOS: Shockers take first game of weekend series against USF
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Oral Roberts 2-1
PHOTOS: Shockers beat Oral Roberts 2-1
Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cincinnati in weekend series
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to Cincinnati in weekend series
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Men's Basketball

    Morris denies reports of hiring NFL representative

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Men's Basketball

    JuCo All-American joins Wichita State’s spring recruiting class

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State lands Jamarius Burton for 2018-19 season

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Golf

    Torgerson wins 2018 AAC Women’s Golf Championship

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers ink first spring recruit for 2018-19 season

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet to sign with an agent later today; officially ending Wichita State career

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Campus

    ‘It can happen again if we don’t remember’: Wichita State participates in Holocaust commemoration

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Bowling

    Bowling team practices team unity through volunteering

  • Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

    Men's Basketball

    Keyser, Barney and Malone to transfer from Wichita State