WSU to host 2022 women’s NCAA tournament regional rounds

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefJuly 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Crowds begin to line up at Intrust Bank Arena for the Houston versus San Diego State game in downtown Wichita.

Wichita State has been selected as a host university for the 2022 women’s NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

The regional games, which will be played at Intrust Bank Arena, are set for March 25-28.

Intrust Bank was home to first and second-round women’s tournament games in 2011 and men’s tournament games earlier this year. First and second-round men’s tournament games will also be played there in 2021.

