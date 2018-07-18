WSU to host 2022 women’s NCAA tournament regional rounds

Crowds begin to line up at Intrust Bank Arena for the Houston versus San Diego State game in downtown Wichita.

Crowds begin to line up at Intrust Bank Arena for the Houston versus San Diego State game in downtown Wichita.

Wichita State has been selected as a host university for the 2022 women’s NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

The regional games, which will be played at Intrust Bank Arena, are set for March 25-28.

Intrust Bank was home to first and second-round women’s tournament games in 2011 and men’s tournament games earlier this year. First and second-round men’s tournament games will also be played there in 2021.