Freshman guard leads Shockers to exhibition victory

Blocking their opponents, Seraphine Bastin and Jaida Hampton support eachother during the exhibition game against Missouri Southern State on November 1.

Blocking their opponents, Seraphine Bastin and Jaida Hampton support eachother during the exhibition game against Missouri Southern State on November 1.

Wichita State’s women’s basketball struggled with rhythm from the opening tip against Missouri Southern State.

The two teams combined for 51 fouls and 46 turnovers in the exhibition.

“Every day is an experiment,” WSU Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “I’m pleased we won the boards, and we did a pretty good job at the free-throw line.”

Free-throws kept the Shockers scoring on offense. Wichita State shot 76 percent from the charity stripe, which accounted for 28 of the team’s points.

Freshman guard Seraphine Bastin put on a show during the game’s first five minutes. She scored seven of the team’s first 11 points to begin the game and didn’t miss a shot.

She utilized a crossover move to spark her offense. Bastin finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

“She brought good confidence at the point guard spot,” Adams said. “She made one bad behind-the-back pass, but I would’ve allowed it if she would’ve connected and got a basket out of it.”

Bastin said she “loves to cross people over, and take people on one-on-one.”

Senior Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage also gave the Shockers energy. She tallied eight points and 10 rebounds on the night.

“We need to get (Lozada-Cabbage) the ball more in the paint,” Adams said. “She needs to get more touches, and we will work on that, but her scoring inside and out and her rebounding helped us out today.”

The Shockers struggled to shoot the ball, shooting a low 26 percent. WSU couldn’t gather footing behind the arc either, shooting 20 percent from 3-point range.

“We haven’t shot much in practice,” Adams said. “I’ll have to tell them to start shooting more on their own time.”

“We need to shoot the ball better,” Lozada-Cabbage said. “It was the first game, so it’ll get better.”

WSU opens their regular season on Nov. 7 at Charles Koch Arena against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Visit for the full gallery of Tuesday’s exhibition: https://thesunflower.com/31173/sports/photos-shockers-win-exhibition-despite-shooting-struggles/