Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

SGA tickets talk Shock the Future

March 5, 2019

Unity Through Diversity

President- Julian Cornejo

VP- Will Schindler

Key issues: uniting Shockers from all walks of life, making WSU more transfer friendly

Do you support the referendum?: “Heck yes! I think that it will be wonderful for the school! My only worry is that Fine Arts will be put off until the end.”

Perpetual

President- Isaac Rivera

VP- Anisia Brumley

Key issues: reinforcing the purpose of SGA, creating a council of students, providing consistent programming

Do you support the referendum?: “Repairs are only going to get more expensive as time goes on, so it can be a lot to ask for $90 for a student with 15 credits in a semester, but there’s no other path if we want to make WSU a premier institution.”

Together We Can

President- Kitrina Miller

VP- Michael Bearth

Key issues: increasing the availability of student services, expanding incentive programs and benefits, ensuring clear, concise, and transparent communication

Do you support the referendum?: “I personally believe there are both pros and cons. However, I do not believe it is my job to force an opinion onto the student body, but to ensure that they are educated and vote for what they believe to be the best option for themselves.”

All Voices Heard

President- Reid Linot

VP- Blake Christopherson

Key issues: focusing on mental health, student success, diversity and inclusion of all students, and campus innovation

Do you support the referendum?: “We feel as if students were not given a voice or enough options. In the future, we hope that we can make all voices heard while trying to improve the university.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Campus

Referendum voting open Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon
Referendum voting open Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon
Weekly preview: March 4-6
Weekly preview: March 4-6
New business building would house Koch-funded Institute for the Study of Economic Growth
New business building would house Koch-funded Institute for the Study of Economic Growth
Here are some of February’s eye-catching crime log entries
Here are some of February’s eye-catching crime log entries
As voting begins, catch up on all The Sunflower’s referendum coverage
As voting begins, catch up on all The Sunflower’s referendum coverage

Other stories filed under News

New trail highlights African American history in Kansas
New trail highlights African American history in Kansas
Episcopal Diocese of Kansas ordains former WSU campus ministry director bishop
Episcopal Diocese of Kansas ordains former WSU campus ministry director bishop
Referendum voting open Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon
Referendum voting open Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon
Weekly preview: March 4-6
Weekly preview: March 4-6
New business building would house Koch-funded Institute for the Study of Economic Growth
New business building would house Koch-funded Institute for the Study of Economic Growth
Navigate Left
  • SGA tickets talk Shock the Future

    Men's Basketball

    Kellen Marshall is keeping an open mind on his future

  • SGA tickets talk Shock the Future

    Men's Basketball

    Markis McDuffie transformed from ‘Gumby’ to a ‘true warrior’

  • SGA tickets talk Shock the Future

    Men's Basketball

    Haynes-Jones: ‘I’ve been given the opportunity of a lifetime’

  • SGA tickets talk Shock the Future

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State sends seniors off with a win

  • SGA tickets talk Shock the Future

    Local

    New trail highlights African American history in Kansas

Navigate Right