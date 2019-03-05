SGA tickets talk Shock the Future
Unity Through Diversity
President- Julian Cornejo
VP- Will Schindler
Key issues: uniting Shockers from all walks of life, making WSU more transfer friendly
Do you support the referendum?: “Heck yes! I think that it will be wonderful for the school! My only worry is that Fine Arts will be put off until the end.”
Perpetual
President- Isaac Rivera
VP- Anisia Brumley
Key issues: reinforcing the purpose of SGA, creating a council of students, providing consistent programming
Do you support the referendum?: “Repairs are only going to get more expensive as time goes on, so it can be a lot to ask for $90 for a student with 15 credits in a semester, but there’s no other path if we want to make WSU a premier institution.”
Together We Can
President- Kitrina Miller
VP- Michael Bearth
Key issues: increasing the availability of student services, expanding incentive programs and benefits, ensuring clear, concise, and transparent communication
Do you support the referendum?: “I personally believe there are both pros and cons. However, I do not believe it is my job to force an opinion onto the student body, but to ensure that they are educated and vote for what they believe to be the best option for themselves.”
All Voices Heard
President- Reid Linot
VP- Blake Christopherson
Key issues: focusing on mental health, student success, diversity and inclusion of all students, and campus innovation
Do you support the referendum?: “We feel as if students were not given a voice or enough options. In the future, we hope that we can make all voices heard while trying to improve the university.”
