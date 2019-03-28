KBOR names Andy Tompkins Wichita State’s interim president

The Kansas Board of Regents has named Andy Tompkins interim president of Wichita State, according to a KBOR press release.

Tompkins, who retired as KBOR president and CEO in 2015, most recently served as Fort Hays State’s interim president from 2016-2017.

“The Regents are pleased that Dr. Tompkins will bring his expertise and wealth of experience to Wichita State University,” KBOR Chair Dennis Mullin said in the release. “We are confident that he will continue the good work being done at WSU and successfully oversee the University.”

Tompkins, a 2001 inductee into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame, was a high school English teacher who became a principal and eventually district superintendent. Tompkins was honored as Kansas Superintendent of the Year in 1992.

He served as commissioner of education for the Kansas Department of Education from 1996-2005 before going on to teach at the University of Kansas. Tompkins served two stints as Pittsburg State dean for the College of Education from 1995-1996 and 2007-2010.

WSU Provost Rick Muma has been serving as acting president since January.

“I would like to thank Provost Rick Muma for his leadership as Acting President these past several months,” Mullin said. “He has done an outstanding job shouldering the responsibilities of two very important positions, and I’m happy he’ll be able to focus on the extensive duties of the Provost moving forward.”

WSU President John Bardo died earlier this month from a chronic lung condition. KBOR is responsible for forming a search committee to name Bardo’s successor.