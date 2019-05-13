Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach

WSU golf team practicing at the Raeburn golf facility.

WSU golf team practicing at the Raeburn golf facility.

WSU golf team practicing at the Raeburn golf facility.

Judd Easterling has agreed to become Wichita State’s next golf coach.

Easterling will succeed long-time coach Grier Jones, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Jones led the golf program for 24 years.

Previously an associate coach, Easterling coached at Missouri and Arizona State. He returned to Wichita State, his alma mater, in 2016.

Easterling’s contract takes effect on June 16.