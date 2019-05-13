Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach
Judd Easterling has agreed to become Wichita State’s next golf coach.
Easterling will succeed long-time coach Grier Jones, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Jones led the golf program for 24 years.
Previously an associate coach, Easterling coached at Missouri and Arizona State. He returned to Wichita State, his alma mater, in 2016.
Easterling’s contract takes effect on June 16.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.
Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.
Leave a Reply