Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|May 13, 2019

Judd Easterling has agreed to become Wichita State’s next golf coach.

Easterling will succeed long-time coach Grier Jones, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Jones led the golf program for 24 years.

Previously an associate coach, Easterling coached at Missouri and Arizona State. He returned to Wichita State, his alma mater, in 2016. 

Easterling’s contract takes effect on June 16.

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

