TBT: Sideline Cancer upsets Aftershocks, lose out on the $2 million dream

Wichita—Sideline Cancer defeated the Aftershocks, 87-79, in the second round of The Basketball Tournament in Wichita.

In the first half, neither the Aftershocks nor Sideline Cancer were able to pull away from each other. At the break, the Aftershocks led Sideline Cancer, 44-43.

Unlike their game against Iowa United, the Aftershocks weren’t able to get anything going from beyond the arc. Cleanthony Early was the only Aftershock to convert a shot from beyond the three-point line.

In the third quarter, Sideline Cancer started to create a sizable margin between the two teams. The biggest lead for Sideline Cancer was 12 points with just 2:39 left in the third quarter. The lead was in big part to Sideline Cancer’s ability to convert the three-pointer. Sideline Cancer had five three-pointers in the quarter including a pair by Marcus Keene and Remy Abell each. Despite this, the Aftershocks clawed their way back and cut the deficit to four at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Aftershocks were never able to build off the momentum created at the end of the third quarter.

Sideline Cancer created a nine-point lead with less than a minute left until the Elam Ending. The Aftershocks went on a 5-0 run that gave themselves some momentum heading into the Elam Ending.

Just as the ending started, Maurice Creek and Marcus nailed three-pointers and Devonte Upson clinched the game with two free throws. With the free throws, Sideline Cancer defeated the Aftershocks 87-79, ending the Aftershocks run in the Wichita Regional.

Sideline Cancer plays the top-seeded Golden Eagles on Sunday in hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals of the TBT in Chicago.