Men’s and women’s tennis teams record another successful weekend

Wichita State sophomore Lingwei Kong swings for the ball during their set against Oklahoma State's Lisa Marie Rioux at the Wichita Country Club tennis complex on Sunday, March 10. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower)

Wichita State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams came home victorious in the doubles portions of their respective tournaments.

Creighton Invitational

On the men’s side, Murkel Dellien and Rafael Serra went undefeated against Creighton University, Doane University, and the University of Nebraska-Omaha in doubles flight B. Elio Lago and Bruno Serra were also victorious against Creighton in doubles Flight A.

In singles play, Dellien was victorious against Omaha and North Dakota University before ultimately falling to a player from Omaha, but he earned second place in Flight A. Dellien’s doubles partner, Serra, was also a runner-up, as he defeated Doane and Creighton in Flight C.

In total, the Shockers had all of their players place in the top four for singles play.

Up next, the men’s tennis team will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to participate in the ITA All-American Championships from Oct. 5-13.

SMU Fall Invitational

On the women’s side, the Shockers also came home victorious in doubles play, with Sarvinoz Saidhujeva and Esther Thebault defeating Stephen F. Austin 6-4 to claim the title.

Alexandra Lazarova and Natsumi Kurahashi also advanced to the finals of the white doubles draw, but the final was split so another school’s pair could be faced. Lazarova and Kurahashi ended up falling to SFA in the finals.

In singles matches, Lingwei Wong fell in the semifinals against the host, SMU. In the extra matches, Saidhujeva and Thebault both came out on top over SMU and SFA, respectively.

The Shockers will next travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for the ITA Regional Championships form Oct. 17-22.