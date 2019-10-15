WSU women’s basketball projected to finish ninth in AAC preseason poll

Wichita State senior Maya Brewer drives on a fastbreak during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

The American Athletic Conference released its preseason poll on Monday and ranked Wichita State ninth out of 12 teams.

Last season, the Shockers finished 12-18 making them tenth in the AAC. The Shockers return four of their five starters after two main departures from seniors Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage and Cesaria Ambrosio.

Once again, WSU will be marked by inexperience with only six upperclassmen – Diamond Forrest, Mariah McCully, Ashley Reid, Raven Prince, Maya Brewer and Vendela Danielsson. Of the upperclassmen, only Reid, Prince and Brewer are returners from last year’s team.

In the poll, powerhouse UConn is projected to win the conference as they received 11 of the 12 first-place votes.

No WSU player was selected for the first or second all-conference team.

Full AAC Preseason Poll

Connecticut 121 South Florida 107 Central Florida 96 Cincinnati 96 Houston 81 Temple 68 Tulane 59 Memphis 42 Wichita State 37 Tulsa 33 East Carolina 31 Southern Methodist 21

AAC Player(s) of the Year: Kay Wright, G, Central Florida; Crystal Dangerfield, G, Connecticut

First Team All-Conference

Kay Kay Wright, G, Central Florida

Crystal Dangerfield, G, Connecticut

Megan Walker, F, Connecticut

Mia Davis, F, Temple

Krystal Freeman, F, Tulane

Second Team All-Conference

Antoinette Miller, G, Cincinnati

Ilmar’l Thomas, F, Cincinnati

Christyn Williams, G, Connecticut

Dorian Branch, G, Houston

Enna Pehadzic, G, South Florida