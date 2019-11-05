WSU women dominate in exhibition win

Wichita State's Carla Bremaud drives the paint during the game against MSSU on Monday, Nov. 4 in Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team dominated from start to finish in a blowout victory against Missouri Southern State on Monday. The Shockers won the exhibition game, 80-33.

The Shockers’ defense came out strong and didn’t allow a field goal for the Lions until there was 2:42 left to play in the first quarter. By the time of MSSU’s first basket, WSU had already put up 15 points.

Despite having a dominating first quarter, the Shockers struggled to score the following quarter. They were held to only six points compared to the Lions’ 10 points.

The second half was a different story as the Shockers went on to outscore MSSU, 53-20, in the final 20 minutes. Senior Maya Brewer sparked the scoring boost in the second as she scored 16 of her 17 game-high points in the second half.

One of the main emphasis points that Head Coach Keitha Adams has put on her team is that of an improved pace of play. As a team, the Shockers shot 47% from the field along with tallying 21 fast break points in comparison to MSSU’s seven.

Overall, Adams was pleased with how her players pushed the increased tempo, along with how the conditioning in the offseason has been playing dividends thus far.

“Our summer and our fall we committed to our conditioning and have done a better job with our conditioning going into this year than where we’re at last year,” Adams said.

Another area in which the Shockers struggled last season was the turnover rate. With this new increased tempo, WSU is hoping to cut down on them.

Against MSSU, the Shockers turned the ball over 21 times, but Adams is hoping to lower that total closer to 12 or 13 turnovers a game.

“That’s an area we definitely have to work on and get better,” Adams said. “I think that our team when we get to that point where we’re having 12 or 13 turnovers a game, that’s going to make us a much better team. That’s possessions that you’re wasting and losing. ”

Next up, the Shockers will host former MVC rival Northern Iowa to open the season. The game is set to tip-off at 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Charles Koch Arena.